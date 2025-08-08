West Nile detected in Tisbury mosquito

The Tisbury health board is reporting that a mosquito collected from Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven came back positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito was taken on Tuesday, and is the first positive for the virus reported on Island this year.

Health officials say that Tisbury is still considered to be low risk for the virus.

West Nile is most commonly transmitted to humans through an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that carry the virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas. While people of all ages can be infected, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk of severe infection.

It’s not the first time that a mosquito on the Vineyard has carried West Nile. Last year, a positive sample was reported in Edgartown. There were no samples reported in 2023, but West Nile was detected in mosquitoes again in Edgartown in August 2022, and in West Tisbury in September 2022.

Tisbury health officials recommend preventative measures, like not going outside from dusk to dawn and wearing long sleeves and pants. A list of precautions available here.

The state has reported no human cases of the virus so far this year. In July, the state reported the first confirmed case of West Nile of the year in an animal — a goat was exposed in Lunenburg, Worcester County.