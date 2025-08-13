‘Butterflies of Martha’s Vineyard’ with Matt Pelikan

Community naturalist and photographer Matt Pelikan of BiodiversityWorks will share information at the Vineyard Haven library about the various species of butterflies found on the Island. Beautiful and ecologically important, butterflies may be the most universally loved group of insects. Pelikan will introduce participants to the surprising diversity of butterflies on the Island: their ecology, their identification, their changes over time, and how we can help conserve them.

This event will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, August 19, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, located at 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.