Comedian Jimmy Tingle at the M.V. Film Center

Jimmy Tingle will blend politics and comedy at the M.V. Film Center. Courtesy Jimmy Tingle.

Jimmy Tingle, who has won Best of Boston comedian three times, is making his debut at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center on August 20 at 7:30 pm. Tingle is looking forward to performing on the Island. He’ll be arriving fresh off a New York City theatrical run of his newest one-person show, “Humor and Hope for Humanity,” at the SoHo Playhouse, and the release of his new comedy documentary, “Jimmy Tingle: The ‘Radical’ Middle –– Why Would a Comedian Run for Office?” 

“Jimmy Tingle is a master storyteller!” the New York Times wrote about his first one-person show, “Jimmy Tingle’s Uncommon Sense.” “His humor, wit, and intelligence shine. His story is not just about laughter; it’s a testament to the power of humor as a tool for change. Tingle’s journey is a genuine example of how humor can be a cathartic process and a catalyst for action.” 

In “Humor and Hope for Humanity,” Jimmy will share his funny and soul-searching journey from his Boston roots as an aspiring comic and street performer to network television, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, a run for political office, and up to the present moment. Jimmy will explore challenges of the day with comedic insight, compassion, and common sense during a 90-minute performance. 

Wednesday, August 20, 7:30 pm; $40 front section (first two rows –– 22 seats –– open seating), $35 main section (rows 3 to 12 — open seating). Sorry, no member discounts. Doors open 30 minutes prior to screening. Buy tickets at the Film Center or online now at mvfilmsociety.com. 79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven.

