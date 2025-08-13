Reading by Prof. Philip Weinstein

Prof. Philip Weinstein will read from his book, “Time’s Bounty: Rethinking Aging,” which will be released on Nov. 11. Weinstein will read from the final chapter of “Time’s Bounty,” titled “Free,” in which he reflects on a peculiar kind of freedom that arises for the elderly, as commonplace daily rituals have the potential to be not only remarkable, but perhaps even blessed. The idea for “Time’s Bounty” grew out of Weinstein’s realization that much of his experience of aging differed from stereotypes about old age.

Weinstein earned his Ph.D. in English from Harvard University, staying on to teach at Harvard for the next three years. He then accepted a position at Swarthmore, where he remained for more than four decades, becoming Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of English. He has written several books of literary criticism, many focused on Faulkner, including “Becoming Faulkner: The Art and Life of William Faulkner,” which won the 2010 Hugh Holman Award for the best book of literary scholarship or literary criticism in the field of Southern literature. In 2015, Weinstein retired from Swarthmore and moved to Martha’s Vineyard full-time. Since then, he’s offered several series of literary lectures for adult learners through the Vineyard Haven library, Swarthmore Lifelong Learning, and the 92nd Street Y in New York.

Tuesday, August 26, 6 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, located at 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please contact the Vineyard Haven library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.