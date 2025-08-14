Seth Meyers to host show for Chilmark Preschool 

Beloved Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer, and host of his own late night talk show, Seth Meyers is bringing his signature wit and humor to the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center for the second year in a row this coming Monday.

Sponsored by contracting firm Associate Roofing and real estate agency Tea Lane Associates, the event starts at 7:30 pm with all proceeds going to support the Chilmark Preschool’s new building capital campaign.

“We are so excited to welcome Seth back again. His show last year was a highlight of the summer,” said Rebekah Thomson, Chilmark Preschool’s Board Chair. “He’s not only incredibly funny, but also a longtime member of the Chilmark community and we’re thrilled he’s lending his talent to help us build a much needed, permanent home for our youngest learners.”

Currently, the Chilmark Preschool operates out of a leased classroom on the Beetlebung campus but an increase in the elementary school population combined with increasing demand for toddler and childhood care for the Island’s working families has forced the Preschool to need a new permanent home.

The Chilmark Preschool officially broke ground on the new facility at the end of last month and is under construction. The new building plans to double the number of children the school is able to serve and allow the school to serve toddler-age children for the first time.

Planned for the new building are two new classrooms, an entrance foyer, a director’s front office, three bathrooms, a conference room, and faculty lounge. School officials hope the building will be ready for the 2026 school year.

“We’re in the heart of our fundraising campaign for the new building,” said Thomson. “So having an opportunity like this to reach more people–while enjoying a super fun evening together–is invaluable.”

Doors open at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High Schools Performing Arts center at 7 pm on Monday.

