‘Great Ballads and Classic Jazz Standards’ concert

On Saturday, August 23, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library will host “Great Ballads and Classic Jazz Standards,” a concert featuring the Jon Bates Band, a New York–based extended family of world-class musical talent that has performed seasonally on-Island for the past 30 years. The concert will feature their two sensational frontline vocalists, Debbie Major and Steve Riddick, performing an inspired selection of classic jazz standards and great popular ballads, covering multiple genres from the 1940s to some of today’s contemporary favorites.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.