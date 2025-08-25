Chilmark students among SSA art contest winners 

1 of 2

The Steamship Authority announced the winners of its 10th annual “Sail into Imagination” art contest.

Chilmark School students fourth grader Estelle Mason and second grader Boonraksa Montoya were the Vineyard students with winning art pieces. Flora Becker, a student at West Tisbury School, won a $150 Visa gift card in a grand prize drawing that was open to all contest entrants.

Open to kindergarteners through high school seniors, a Friday press release stated over 200 students submitted artwork that will be showcased on the Steamship’s 2026 calendar and aboard its ferries this fall and winter. The contest was open to students attending schools at Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, Nantucket, Fairhaven, and New Bedford. Each winner will receive a $100 Steamship Authority gift card.

“We’re always excited to see the incredible artwork that comes in from this contest, and this year definitely didn’t disappoint,” Sean Driscoll, Steamship communications director, said in the release. “It’s inspiring to see the imagination and talent these students pour into their pieces. We’re truly grateful to everyone who shared their art with us.”