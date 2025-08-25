Oak Bluffs fireworks in photos By The Martha's Vineyard Times - August 25, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint 1 of 16 Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Fireworks overhead for the town of Oak Bluffs' end of summer celebration. —Luke DiOrio Photography Kathleen Austin Kathleen Austin Kathleen Austin Kathleen Austin Kathleen Austin Kathleen Austin Kathleen Austin Kathleen Austin The annual Oak Bluffs fireworks, delayed a day by weather, took place on Saturday, with families, friends, and visitors gathered around downtown including Ocean Park.