Jellyfish warnings issued for Chilmark beaches

The manager at three of the Islands beaches are warning swimmers about large groups of jellyfish in their waters, possibly swept in with the surf churned up by Hurricane Erin.

Among the jellyfish that are packing the up-Island beaches’ water and shores, some have been identified to be lion’s mane, according to Martina Mastromonaco, the town of Chilmark’s beach superintendent. Lions mane are the world’s largest jellyfish that have tentacles that can reach as long as 100 feet. Although human fatalities from a sting are rare, the sting is painful, can cause rashes, and in severe cases, induce difficulty breathing and muscle spasms.

Among the beaches with sightings are Lucy Vincent, Menemsha, and Squibnocket. Warning signs are up, purple flags are being flown to signify if jellyfish are in the area, and first aid is available.

“The days of heavy surf did contribute to the jelly fish but we normally have them in August anyway,” said Mastromonaco. “We offer first aid and fly purple flags and signs as well.”