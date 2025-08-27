The Vineyard Haven library welcomes back local historian Norah Van Riper for an interactive program about preindustrial life on Martha’s Vineyard, “Fauxlore: A Myth-Busting Romp through Colonial Vineyard History.” We all know that “back then,” everyone — especially Islanders — grew all their own food and made all their own clothes, and never bought anything from anyone … or did they? Play along as we tackle some of the most pervasive myths about preindustrial life on Martha’s Vineyard and across New England.

Itinerant historian Norah Van Riper has been in the museum and living history trades for the better part of 25 years. Her focus is primarily on historical agriculture and domestic life in New England before the Industrial Revolution; however, she’s known to dabble in a number of other subjects and periods. Her real passion lies in giving voice to the forgotten and misunderstood people of the past.

Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 6 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven (above Tisbury Town Hall). Free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please contact the library at 508-696-4211, or send an email to vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.