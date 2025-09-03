Aquinnah ferry out for maintenance

The Steamship Authority’s newest freight ferry, the Aquinnah, has been taken out of service for nearly a week for repairs.

According to Sean Driscoll, the Steamship communications director, the Aquinnah needed seals in its propulsion system to be replaced. The Steamship Authority vessel tracker shows that the Aquinnah has been docked in Fairhaven, where the ferry line’s repair facility is, since Tuesday.

The Sankaty, a smaller freight ferry in the Steamship fleet, began sailing in the Aquinnah’s place on the Vineyard route on Tuesday afternoon. The Sankaty can carry roughly 39 vehicles while the Aquinnah can carry around 50. According to an August 30 announcement by the ferry line, the Sankaty will serve this route until Monday, Sept. 8.

“The M/V Sankaty has lower vehicle capacity, so some customers may need to be accommodated on a different trip than the one they booked. Walk-on passenger cut-offs may also occur,” the announcement reads. “Some trips on the Vineyard route will be unavailable for booking to allow our terminals to accommodate displaced travelers.”