M.V. Cultural Council community event and fundraiser

Support local artists, and learn more about how the M.V. Cultural Council (MVCC) funds arts on the Island. Some of the projects that have been supported by MVCC include Built on Stilts, Native Artisan Festival, LGBTQ Pride, Islanders Write, First Friday Vineyard Haven, and more. Local performers for the fundraiser include TBD Improv, David Mintz and Darby Patterson, Jared Salvatore, Abby Bender, Danielle Mulcahy and the Camp Hippocampus Dancers, Sarah Shaw Dawson, Jesse Jason, and Andy Herr and friends. Snacks will be provided by Mo’s, Mocha Mott’s, and more. $30 suggested donation goes to continued grant giving and community engagement. Tuesday, September 9, from 6 to 9 pm. The P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. massculturalcouncil.org.