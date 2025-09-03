On Sept. 17, at 6 pm, at Lambert’s Cove Inn, writing instructor Moira Convey Silva will be hosting an event celebrating author Tim Weed’s newest release, “The Afterlife Project.”

“Storytelling around the climate crisis,” Weed says, “has a great deal of current relevance with appeal for memoirists and novelists, and also more broadly to literary people who aren’t writers.”

There will be a Q and A with Weed, as well as a book signing, and Bunch of Grapes Books will be selling his book at the event.

Tim Weed is the awardwinning author of three books of fiction. His essays and articles have appeared in Writer’s Digest, Literary Hub, the Millions, the Writer’s Chronicle, Talking Points Memo, and elsewhere. His new novel, “The Afterlife Project,” finalist for the Prism Prize in Climate Fiction, received a starred review from Library Journal, and was a Middlebury Magazine editor’s pick and a New Scientist best new science fiction book of the month.

Weed serves on the core faculty of the Newport MFA in Creative Writing. and is the co-founder of the Cuba Writers Program. Dividing his time between southern Vermont and Nantucket, Tim is a member of the Vermont Humanities Council Speakers’ Bureau and the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association. He occasionally leads international travel programs, and appears at writing conferences and other events in the U.S. and abroad.

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 6 pm, at 90 Manaquayak Road, West Tisbury. $100 per person. For tickets, call 508-422-8051.