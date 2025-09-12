The Ferry Godfather: Sean Driscoll’s impossible mission

To the Editor:

So you think you’ve had a tough day? Meet Sean Driscoll, the Steamship Authority’s PR ringmaster trying to tame the rate increase circus here on Martha’s Vineyard.

Sean’s got a $32 million boondoggle of a ferry terminal gleaming like a giant “oops” in Woods Hole, a website more temperamental than a hungover opera singer, and ferries that break down more often than they run on time. All topped off by a boss who believes micromanagement is a sacred art form, like conducting a symphony where every musician plays a different song.

Now Sean’s got to explain to grumpy Islanders why they’re paying more for riding this merry-go-round of maritime misery.

Picture Sean staring at numbers that would make a Las Vegas bookie weep. Those discounted Islander excursion fares used to cover 60 percent of service costs. Now they cover 26.6 percent. Meanwhile, standard fare customers are paying 125.9 percent of the cost, essentially bankrolling every trip some Vineyard resident takes to the mainland.

It’s an accountant’s fever dream: 158,959 excursion trips in 2024 versus 241,561 standard fare trips. The locals ride more, the off-Islanders ride less, and somebody’s got to pay for that shiny new terminal.

Sean’s caught in the Bermuda Triangle of PR nightmares: a micromanaging boss (recently elevated Bob Davis), a $32 million terminal screaming “your fare dollars at work,” and an army of irate Islanders promised the moon but delivered a deflated beach ball.

But this is where Sean could flip the script. Why fight chaos when you can monetize it?

The Sean Driscoll Survival Guide to Ferry Fiasco Management

The Bingo Strategy: Hand out bingo cards at boarding. Categories include “Mechanical Breakdown,” “Website Crashes,” and “All of the Above in One Trip.” Winners get free passage for a month — which might only be three actual trips.

The Dershowitz Distraction: Since Alan Dershowitz lives for an audience, set up “Legal Eagle Lectures” during delays. CNN and Fox News can bid for broadcasting rights, offsetting terminal costs.

The Reality Show Gambit: “Keeping Up with the Katamarans” could be Martha’s Vineyard’s answer to the Kardashians. Netflix would pay millions for this nautical nightmare.

Sean’s job is turning a lead balloon into something that might fly. The Islander rate hasn’t increased in years — $106 during summer, $73 off-season, while tourist rates run $320 and $220, respectively. It’s a subsidy system Robin Hood would appreciate, except Robin Hood never dealt with union contracts and Coast Guard regulations.

Sean’s basically been handed a Rubik’s Cube where all the stickers have been peeled off and randomly reapplied. Board representatives talk about tightening eligibility rules and stopping the “black market” for excursion tickets.

When your ferry system is already a running joke, you might as well be in on it. Partner with comedians for “Comedy on the High Seas” shows. Start a podcast called “Ferry Tales” featuring passenger horror stories.

We Islanders are going to pay more—that’s inevitable when the numbers are this upside down. But maybe Sean can make us laugh while we’re doing it. Because in a world gone mad, a little Driscoll magic might just keep everyone from jumping ship.

Roger M. Craver

Chilmark