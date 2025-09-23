Chilmark Police arrest man for making hoax bomb

Chilmark Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on a charge of placing a fake bomb in front of the Menemsha Galley restaurant on North Road on Tuesday.

Police reported that Bruce Grey was arrested and brought to the Dukes County House of Corrections without incident. They suspect that he placed a bleach bottle with an electronic charging cable sticking out of the mouth of the bottle, mimicking a bomb. Chilmark Police, in a press release issued Tuesday evening, noted that there was paper wadding stuffed into the bottle, which had burn marks.

The incident caused a stir in Menemsha. North Road was closed down Tuesday morning and the Massachusetts State Bomb Squad was called in, only to find that the bottle was not an explosive.

A short time after responding, police reported that they found a laptop in a parking area in front of the U.S. Coast Guard boathouse that police say appeared suspicious. Chilmark Police also interviewed eyewitnesses who reported seeing a white, four-door Honda Fit with New Hampshire plates driving in the area at the time the fake device could have been placed. Police noted that video surveillance was also used to locate the vehicle driving through Menemsha in the same time frame.

Through witnesses and assistance from other law enforcement, police located the vehicle at a residence on North Road before taking Grey, the operator of the car, in for questioning.

Police reported that they had probable cause to arrest him on an official charge of possessing/placing a hoax explosive device that caused anxiety or personal discomfort to multiple persons who observed the device.