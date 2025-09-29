Hospice and Palliative Care gets deficiency-free reaccreditation

Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, a nonprofit community-based hospice serving the Island community since 1981, has received a deficiency-free reaccreditation survey from Community Healthcare Accreditation Partner (CHAP). The survey found the hospice in complete compliance with all federal and state quality, safety, and patient-care standards. CHAP surveys are rigorous and independent reviews required for hospice programs to participate in Medicare. A deficiency-free result is a significant achievement that demonstrates that every area of care and operations meets or exceeds expectations.

Executive Director Cathy Wozniak says, “This recognition reflects the incredible dedication and compassion of our staff, volunteers, and the board of directors. A deficiency-free survey is a testament to our community that we are providing care that meets the highest possible standards, and staying true to our mission of serving patients and families with dignity and compassion.”

In addition to providing hospice care to those at end of life, the hospice provides palliative care, community bereavement programs, volunteer opportunities, and education on advance care planning.

For more information about hospice and palliative care services, grief counseling, and volunteer opportunities, visit hospiceofmv.org, or call 508-693-0189.