Survey addresses economic impact of low housing supply

Island housing planners are circulating a survey to gauge the possible impact of a transfer fee and to measure the effects of a low housing supply on businesses and the local economy.

The Massachusetts Regional Planning Agencies, which includes the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the town of Nantucket, teamed up with the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute to put a questionnaire together and distribute it to the community.

Laura Silber, the Island-wide housing planner at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, told the Times that this survey is about “economic impact.”

“Any Island employer (for profit, non-profit, or public sector), self-employed individual, or service provider can participate,” Silber said in a statement.

The transfer fee, proposed by Cape and Islands legislators, is a possible two percent fee on real estate transactions above $1 million, to eventually fund a housing bank. If passed, it would function similarly to the Land Bank, but as a funding source for housing initiatives rather than conservation. According to planners, this survey is one part of their ongoing study on the impact of a transfer fee. They will use the collected data and relate it to the possible effectiveness of the legislation.

“By sharing your experiences, you will help us understand how the lack of affordable and attainable year-round housing affects the labor supply in Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket,” the introduction to the survey reads, addressing the recipients.

The survey, which takes about 5-10 minutes to complete, begins with questions about the type of business and field of work, and moves into more specific questions about housing — both whether the business has been affected by low housing stock, offers housing, or has not seen any change recently. The timeline of data collection is within the past two years. The results will be compiled after the deadline to submit a response on October 5th.

The housing survey is available here.