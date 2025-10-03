Dementia and Caregiver Support: October 2025

Mary Holmes, Executive Director, 508-939-9440 maryh@mcventer4living.org

Announcements:

MVCL will be closed Monday, Oct. 13, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Volunteer companions needed! Training provided. Call Ann Baird at 508-939-9440. ext. 105.

We are hiring a Supportive Day Program special assistant. Visit www.mvcenter4living.org.

Yoga for Living, a yoga retreat and luncheon to support dementia and caregiver services, will take place Oct. 4 at the Grange Hall. Register

at mvcenter4living.org.

Regular programs

Mon-Fri: 9 am – 3 pm, Supportive. Day Program

Wed: 10 – 11 am, Early Memory Loss Support Group at the Tisbury COA.

Fri: 11 am – noon Open House. *Halloween Dance Party, Oct. 31 at noon. Costumes welcome!

Fri: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Zoom. Call for a link.

Services

Fees may apply. Call for more information.

Supportive Day Program: Activity and social program.

Respite Innovations: Home visits to give caregivers a break.

Dementia coaching: To make home life easier.

Support groups: For both caregivers and those experiencing early memory loss.

Resources and education: Remove stigma and learn strategies.

The Supportive Day Program (SDP) is a daily program for older adults who may experience memory challenges or disability. Enriching activities and a family-style lunch create a day of community engagement, purpose, and meaning. Equally important is the respite provided for caregivers. When a caregiver has time for rest and self-care, the quality of life for both the caregiver and care recipient improves. Call Stacey Northrop (ext. 102) to learn about registration.