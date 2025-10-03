Dementia and Caregiver Support: October 2025

Mary Holmes, Executive Director, 508-939-9440 maryh@mcventer4living.org
Announcements:
MVCL will be closed Monday, Oct. 13, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Volunteer companions needed! Training provided. Call Ann Baird at 508-939-9440. ext. 105.
We are hiring a Supportive Day Program special assistant. Visit www.mvcenter4living.org.
Yoga for Living, a yoga retreat and luncheon to support dementia and caregiver services, will take place Oct. 4 at the Grange Hall. Register
at mvcenter4living.org, or scan the QR code.
Regular programs
Mon-Fri: 9 am – 3 pm, Supportive. Day Program
Wed: 10 – 11 am, Early Memory Loss Support Group at the Tisbury COA.
Fri: 11 am – noon Open House. *Halloween Dance Party, Oct. 31 at noon. Costumes welcome!
Fri: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Zoom. Call for a link.
Services
Fees may apply. Call for more information.
- Supportive Day Program: Activity and social program.
- Respite Innovations: Home visits to give caregivers a break.
- Dementia coaching: To make home life easier.
- Support groups: For both caregivers and those experiencing early memory loss.
- Resources and education: Remove stigma and learn strategies.
The Supportive Day Program (SDP) is a daily program for older adults who may experience memory challenges or disability. Enriching activities and a family-style lunch create a day of community engagement, purpose, and meaning. Equally important is the respite provided for caregivers. When a caregiver has time for rest and self-care, the quality of life for both the caregiver and care recipient improves. Call Stacey Northrop (ext. 102) to learn about registration.
Respite Innovations
Respite Innovations brings person-centered engagement into the home, and affords caregivers time to take care of themselves. Call Ann Baird at MVCL if you are a caregiver who would benefit from a break! This program is also wel- coming volunteers at this time. Please call Ann at 508-939-9440, ext. 105, for more information.
Resources and education
The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, providing memory screenings, family meeting facilitation, ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia education, and referrals to programs that can support your caregiving efforts. Our services at MVCL provide meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. We support any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring from afar for someone living here.
Caregiver counseling
We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.
Dementia Friends
Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. Provide a free, one-hour Dementia Friends information session for your staff! Contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session today!