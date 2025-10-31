Scattered outages possible for Halloween evening

The National Weather Service is warning about scattered power outages this Halloween evening with wind gusts expected to reach 50 to 55 miles per hour; the Steamship is also issuing a travel advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory with gusts expected to pick up around 3 pm and last through the evening. Meteorologist Francis Tarasiewicz with national weather recommends bringing any Halloween decorations inside before Halloween evening with the chances of wind taking them for a ride. And with foliage still on the trees, the chances of tree damage and outages are higher.

Tarasiewicz said there will also be hazardous boating conditions for mariners within Nantucket Sound with a storm warning in effect starting at 3 pm.

The Steamship asks that riders monitor its website for travel updates with possible cancellations Friday evening and Saturday on both Nantucket and Vineyard routes. The ferry line is waiving change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled on Friday and Saturday.