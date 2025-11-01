M.V. Center for Living: November

Announcements

MVCL will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. Closed Nov. 27 and 28 for Thanksgiving.

Volunteer companions needed! Training provided. Call Ann Baird at 508-939-9440, ext. 105.

Thank you to everyone who made Yoga for Living such a special day! It was wonderful to be together for a day of self-care, and the support from our sponsors made the day all the more memorable. Thank you to Art Cliff Diner, Cronig’s Market, DD Designs, the Green Room, Island Food Products, MV Radio, and Quitsa Kitchen for making memory and caregiver support a priority in our community. Please save the date, Oct. 3, 2026, for the next Yoga for Living!

Regular programs

Mon-Fri: 9 am – 3 pm, Supportive Day Program

Wed: 10 am – 11 am, Early Memory Loss Support Group at the Tisbury COA.

Thu: Every third Thursday (Nov. 20), 10 am-12 pm, Music & Memory Cafe. All are

welcome!

Fri: 11 am – noon, Open House. *Halloween Dance Party, Oct. 31. 10 am to noon. Costumes welcome!

Fri: 10 am – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Zoom. Call for a link. Services Fees may apply. Call for more information.

• Supportive Day Program: Activity and social program

• Respite Innovations: Home visits to give caregivers a break

• Dementia coaching: To make home life easier

• Support groups: For both caregivers and those experiencing early memory loss

• Resources and education: Remove stigma and learn strategies

The Supportive Day Program (SDP)

SDP is a daily program for older adults who may experience memory challenges or disability. Enriching activities and a family-style lunch create a day of community engagement, purpose, and meaning. Equally important is the respite provided for caregivers. When a caregiver has time for rest and self-care, the quality of life for both the caregiver and care recipient improves. Call Stacey Northrop (ext.102) to learn about registration.

Respite Innovations

Respite Innovations brings person-centered engagement into the home, and affords caregivers time to take care of themselves.

Call Ann Baird at MVCL if you are a caregiver who would benefit from a break!

Resources and education

• The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, providing memory screenings, family meeting facilitation, ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia education, and referrals to programs that can support your caregiving efforts. Our services at MVCL provide meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience.

We support any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring from afar for someone living here.

• Caregiver counseling can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Dementia Friends

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. Provide a free, one-hour Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff and help your community. Contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session today!