Vineyard back in a drought

Massachusetts state officials announced Friday that the Vineyard is once again in a drought, this time a significant one.

Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper provided an update noting that while much of the rest of the state has seen improvements — Nantucket was upgraded from the critical to significant drought — the Vineyard went from no drought status at all to a level two.

The state had not classified the Island as being in a drought since July. Tepper’s office recommends conserving water for businesses and residents.

“Although we are seeing gradual improvements, there is still a way to go before we return to normal,” Tepper said in a release issued Friday. “We can all contribute to reducing stress on our water systems by being mindful of our indoor water use.”

During October, Massachusetts received rainfall ranging from three to 10 inches, with the Southeast region seeing the highest totals. Tepper’s office reports, however, that when looking back over the past 3 to 6 months, many areas still show deficits in precipitation. The forecasted rainfall will continue to bring relief to most regions of the state.

The current state drought began in 2024.