Another barn-raisers ball

The annual “Barn Raisers Ball,” held on the first Saturday of every November for the past 31 years, was the center of the Island community this past weekend with a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. As is customary, there were potluck deserts and the local blues group: Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. The ball was held at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, where Islanders of all ages danced to familiar tunes, drank cider, and taste-tested dozens of desserts that were on display in the front hall.