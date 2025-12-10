Peace Ensemble Concert

On Saturday, Dec. 13, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library will hold a concert by the Peace Ensemble. The Peace Ensemble is a collective of jazz musicians from New York and the Boston area who seek to uplift people and help transform culture and consciousness through their soulful explorations of music. The all-star group includes Mitchell Kossak on piano, Bruce Gertz on bass, and Greta Bro on vocals and percussion. Their concerts blend vocal and instrumental improvisational soundscapes, jazz fusion, and original compositions that draw on Brazilian and Latin grooves, Afro-pop and world soul. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366, or email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.