Real estate transactions: Nov. 24 – 26

Chilmark

Nov. 25, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, trustee of Everett K. Speed Revocable Trust and Ann Boyer Revocable Trust, sold 6 Tabor Hills to William Avery Goelz for $2,100,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 24, Paul R. Gavin sold 60 Windsor Drive to AP Swap LLC for $1,575,000.

Nov. 25, Heather Looby sold 24 Fourteenth St. South to Peter J. Bradford for $10,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 25, Annie M. Parr sold 5 Murphy’s Road to Annie Parr, trustee of Annie Parr 2017 Trust, for $1.

Nov. 25, 11 Ephraim Allen Road LLC sold 11 Ephraim Allen Road to Sibyl Schwarzenbach and Jeffrey Bliss for $1,416,500.

Nov. 26, Martha’s Vineyard Bank and Michael Baker, trustees of Patricia Ware Vann Trust, sold 5 Scotty’s Lane to Benjamin R. Zimmerman and Thorunn Zimmerman for $1,400,000.