West Tisbury trail dedicated to Island conservationist

A trail on a West Tisbury nature preserve has been dedicated to a Vineyard conservationist.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) named the Tom Chase Trail on Hoft Farm Preserve, a 92-acre conservation area in West Tisbury owned by the organization and managed by BiodiversityWorks. The Nature Conservancy officially named the trail in Chase’s honor in November.

According to a press release from the Nature Conservancy, Chase was honored for his dedication to protecting ecologically significant land on the Vineyard. He was an instrumental part of protecting Hoft Farm Preserve in 1997 and creating a field station on the property, which houses the equipment used to restore sandplain grasslands on properties owned by the conservancy.

Chase began his career with the conservancy in 1994 as a bioreserve manager, and “helped protect over 1,500 acres of land on the Vineyard during his 26-year tenure at the organization.” Chase continues his conservation efforts in his role as executive director and founder of Village and Wilderness, a nonprofit organization that helps people and communities adapt to climate change.

“I am so touched that TNC remembers my role. In truth, the gratitude is mine,” Chase said in a statement. “I was deeply honored to work with some of the Vineyard’s boldest donors and supportive partners, and to learn from some of the brightest minds in conservation. Those experiences and insights inform my work to this day.”