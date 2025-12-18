Improving cellular coverage is a safe bet for public safety

To call anyone in Chilmark is to roll the dice on whether the cell phone connection will be strong enough for a conversation to hold. Very often calls cut off mid-conversation once you enter North Road or certain patches of Middle Road, and often you need to move to another location before a connection returns.

Frequent dropped calls and dead zones are an annoyance to many who live up-Island. But this unreliability is not just a gamble with one’s time or simply an unlucky draw for callers who live in certain dead zones up-Island. The hard reality is that it can have dire consequences in an emergency, and first responders in Chilmark have previously highlighted the risks of unreliable cell coverage. Police Chief Sean Slavin said there was a case in which a medical emergency along Menemsha Hills was nearly missed because the caller’s service had cut out. Tim Carroll, town administrator and deputy fire chief, said there was a near drowning this summer in Chilmark Pond during a thunder and lightning storm when first responders’ cell phone service wasn’t working.

How long will it take until a cut call turns to tragedy? Chilmark residents have in recent months voiced concerns over worsening connectivity, and public outcry for improving coverage has grown louder. How connectivity can best be improved, however, is not yet resolved.

Recently, the Chilmark Select Board met with representatives of Verizon and American Tower to see what can be done. At the meeting, Verizon representatives pitched their own network of small cell towers independent of American Tower, which also admitted that it needs to improve its aging infrastructure. But Chilmark officials were hesitant to proceed with the idea. They underscored that while the plan would help improve connectivity for Verizon customers, residents with other carriers would be left in the dust.

Chilmark officials made the right call in asking Verizon and American Tower to work together to find a solution that not only improves connectivity for all but puts public safety at the forefront. We’ll see what form that takes in January, when they’re next scheduled to meet.

The issue of how reliable coverage is varies across the Island and also depends on the carrier. Down-Island towns tend to experience a drop in service during the summer months when the population surges to over 100,000 people. While this is also felt in up-Island towns, the cellular unreliability is a year-round issue for large swaths of Chilmark and Aquinnah. There are areas, such as Moshup Beach in Aquinnah and long segments of North Road in Chilmark, where there is no signal at all. And while there is a 110-foot cell tower in Chilmark reserved for first responders, that still doesn’t mitigate the risk that someone in trouble could be unable to contact or lose connection with police or firefighters. This ongoing issue recently caught the attention of local legislators, and a Cape and Islands delegation pushed Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T to improve their cellular infrastructure across the region in September.

But as calls for connectivity are raised, it may also be time for the question of zoning to be brought to voters at a town meeting. Over a decade ago, Chilmark residents voted in a zoning bylaw that requires companies to use other options before proposing cell phone towers, which are better able to relay signals than a distributed antenna system, or DAS, that places nodes to enhance signal strength for cell phones in the up-Island area. While the tall structures may be an eyesore to some, they can be sited with careful consideration, and few would argue that a few towers are worse than someone in a dangerous situation unable to reach help. And if Chilmark and Aquinnah work together, as they have done for other shared services, they could potentially find a reasonable place for a company to place one large cell tower that serves both towns, rather than a series of smaller towers across the two towns.

Now, there have been some infrastructure improvements made on the Island by carriers, particularly to improve 5G connectivity. AT&T, for example, added additional cell towers within the Oak Bluffs boundaries earlier this year to better connect its customers ahead of the busy summer season. Outside of their own cell towers, wireless carriers also utilize the infrastructure of American Tower, which operates the up-Island DAS and leases space to carriers.

But the American Tower infrastructure is old, and improvements up-Island are overdue and more investments necessary to make sure Islanders can have stable connectivity across the Vineyard. And like any other town, Chilmark wants to protect its character. But the Island must ask, at what cost? What is the right balance between public safety and visual aesthetics?

Another is, of course, who will pay for this? We believe the infrastructural costs should come from the companies who stand to benefit through their customers. According to Steel in the Air, which provides consultation for cell towers owned by individuals and small businesses, a single brand-new cell tower can cost from $100,000 to $1 million to build, depending on where it’s built and what type of tower it is. While not cheap, it would be a small cost for cellular companies that bring in billions of dollars in profits annually, especially to improve public safety. But a new balance needs to be found for providing better cell phone reception up-Island, and it should not feel like those towns pursuing it are left to gamble with public safety. The stakes are just too high.