To the Editor:

It was the Saturday after Thanksgiving around dinnertime, and I was snuggled up on the couch by the fire with my dog Nama snoozing beside me, when I heard a strange noise in our fireplace, followed by a knock on the door with a man yelling, “There’s fire coming out of your chimney!” Our family ran outside to see huge orange flames exploding from our chimney, swirling against the black night sky.

After dialing 911, the lovely soul on the end of the line was calm and responsive: “I am so sorry Polly, don’t worry, they are on their way.” Minutes later, the fire trucks arrived. Out of each truck came an outpouring of the entire Tisbury Fire Department. Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston was calm, controlled, and thorough. Together with his team, they exhibited peaceful orchestration.

I watched the men working that Saturday night, each one of them having left their own warm couches and dinners on tables to help us in a flash.

My dad, who loved the Vineyard, always told me there was only one drawback to living on Martha’s Vineyard. He said too often as we move through our busy lives we become immune to the beauty around us. He reminded me to take the time to notice who and what is around me and appreciate the gift it is to live here.

So today as I write this, I take a moment to appreciate the community that surrounds me on this beautiful Island — the kind woman who answered the 911 call, the expertise of Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston and his outstanding team, my lovely neighbor Mary’s nephew Dave Moseley, who was the man who knocked on our door that night, and the wonderful Reverend Harding from Grace Church with his kind words and quiet calm. Thank you to each of them that night for reminding me of my dad’s words.

With gratitude,

Polly Simpkins and Family

Vineyard Haven