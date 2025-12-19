Martha’s Vineyard Airport breaks ground on upcoming renovations

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport broke ground Friday on terminal renovations aimed at enhancing the passenger experience, improving safety and security, and bringing the facility into compliance with modern federal standards while maintaining the building’s community character.

The project, which is partially being funded by a $15 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration awarded in October of 2024, will add approximately 14,000 square feet to the existing terminal. Improvements will include relocating and expanding the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint for a more streamlined process, replacing portable toilets with permanent restrooms, enclosing departure gates with comfortable seating and electronic devices, and installing a pet relief area. Additionally, a new terminal would allow a proper heating and air-conditioning system to be installed in the building.

The renovations will also boost energy efficiency and ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The improvements are expected to be done in May of 2028, with construction starting after New Years.

Geoff Freeman, Martha’s Vineyard Airport director, said he was “extremely excited” for this project that has been a long time coming.

“This building was designed in a different era,” Freeman said. After the events of Sept. 11, there was much more of a need for security screening equipment. Over time we’ve managed but the passenger experience has been slowly dropping because of the lack of flow in the building.”

The current terminal was built during World War II by the U.S. Navy to train naval aviators. It became a civilian airport in 1959.

“Thrilled, excited, and proud with what we’ve been able to do here. This has been in the works since I first came in as commissioner in 2015 and it’s finally coming to fruition. We are doing the ground breaking and I can’t wait to do the ribbon cutting,” said Bob Rosenbaum, chair of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission.