Two big lottery winners in two weeks

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Within two weeks, two separate Islanders won big in the state lottery purchased at local vendors.

Most recently, on Thursday, Island resident Robert Peatie won $1 million through a $20 ticket that he bought at Woodlands Variety & Grill in Vineyard Haven. Peatie bought the ticket for the game “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks.”

A post from the Massachusetts State Lottery reads: “You might think motorcycle, but he plans on helping his kids with his winnings!”.

Earlier in the month, the 2026 Dad and Daughters Trust of Vineyard Haven claimed a $15 million grand prize on April 2 from a ticket bought at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9261 in Oak Bluffs for the game “Millions.” The trust, represented by trustee John Kennan Jr., “opted to receive the prize in the form of a one-time payment” of $9.75 million before taxes, according to a press release from the state lottery.

“The trustee said the winner plans on taking care of their family with the winnings,” the release reads.