The Power of Writing Workshops

The first time I stepped into the Chilmark Writing Workshop, I was mid-panic attack. The pine studio with stained-glass windows reminded me of a church, and a ceramic girdle on the wall made me think of a harlot. My hands were shaking lightly, tremor-like, around my coffee cup, and my heart was beating off-kilter and too fast. I wanted to run out the door. I had no idea why I was sitting on the floor in a chair with no legs. It was my husband’s idea I should attend.

Writing had been a nightmare of masking learning issues I didn’t know I had when I was in school, and school had been a horror show. But I had forgotten about school as soon as I left Ireland in 1996, so why was a writing workshop in 2006 triggering a mental hoopla? I was 36, three kids in, with a direction problem, a lost-at-sea-without-a-rudder feeling with a three-legged-horse-in-the-race-of-life desperation. And there I found myself, in Chilmark with a group of strangers — to write.

As I sat in the writing circle I saw a box of tissues. They were making me very uncomfortable. There were two things at play, while the fear was real, there was a tiny tinkle of a bell, a gentle alarm was ringing in my head; it said, “Sit, stay, breathe,” and through the echoes, I sat.

Meeting Nancy Aronie, our writing workshop facilitator, was the first beautiful moment that broke the hold. She floated across the room with a head framed in brown curls, crossed her long legs, hiked up her gypsy skirt, and folded herself onto the ground to join the circle. She told a story of her first writing workshop, a critique group, and how cruel the group was, “and then they did a number on my piece,” she said, as she wept. Yes, she wept.

Sometimes there are moments in life you can pinpoint as being major turning points; they are the opening shift of great importance, and set you on a completely different path in life. I had never sat with a weeping woman, and didn’t cry myself. I was taught not to in old Ireland, where crying was an unspoken weakness. We were raised to be tough, by tough old men who still fought wars in their head. I sat and watched quietly. It was the very start of being aware of observing humanity and the stories we tell. Equally important, it was the beginning of observing how others respond to stories.

Eventually, and through the course of a week of writing with others, and hearing how these stories broke, shattered, and pulled the narrator back together, with gentle and supportive feedback, first from Nancy, then each person speaking up to nurture the words delivered, I felt grounded, when for years I had felt adrift. Through their stories and reactions from the listeners, I saw empathy and understanding. I learned that trauma was not a physical bang to the head but something, a feeling, held deep in our hearts and heads and which sometimes, most likely always, doesn’t want to be disturbed. Trauma will fight to stay slumbering in the body, it being the toughest of all on the emotion scale.

Could I touch my own trauma? I could not. I was still in denial about having any trauma, but I also couldn’t voice simpler things like “I am,” “I think,” and “I want.” Those words were still not in my own ‘old men of war” learned vocabulary, and unearthing any hidden trauma would take more time. But there was something happening as I sat among these writers. For all the heartbreaking shattering, I saw we were bonding as a group, now friends who shared a common vulnerability, and by the end of the week, I could see that even though we might never see each other again, we felt like family. So strong was the bond, I wanted more, wanted to stay in the circle forever, safe and warm, nourished and with purpose, forever and ever, AMEN.

Over the next few years, writing would allow me to find my own emotional scale, wants, goals, and clarity in life, all realized within a writing group, the strongest support system a writer can have. Looking back, the first day of the Chilmark Writing Workshop was the start of a 20-year writing journey, one that took me from Martha’s Vineyard, where I started writing and facilitating my own writing workshops, back to my hometown of Howth, Ireland, to start a series of workshops and literary events called Hooks & Reels — evenings of story and song that bring our community together to celebrate storytelling, an age-old Irish ritual.

I found the healing power of prompt-writing. I see the gift writing brings to our lives for communication with ourselves — with mirror-like precision, with others in connection and sharing, and with practice in healing, balance, and peace. Now, facilitating others on their journey, I am in constant awe of the power writing brings to heal, transform, and guide us in our lives.

Lara O’Brien is the author of “The Power of the Prompt,” a book that combines memoir and a guide to writing, workshops, and community gathering in the age-old tradition of story and song. Join Lara for a book launch for The Power of the Prompt. Saturday, June 13, from 3 to 5 pm, at Stillpoint, 20 Stillpoint Meadows Road in West Tisbury. Lara, who lived on Martha’s Vineyard from 2004 to 2019, is also the founder of Howth Writing Workshops and Retreats, which she runs in Howth, Ireland. Lara also cohosts at Europe’s No. 1 yoga retreat in Cadiz, Spain (Suryalila.com) and holds writing workshops on the island of Vinalhaven, Maine. Lara is the founder of Hooks & Reels, literary and musical events. laraobrien.com.

Prompt examples from the book that open our memories:

I remember …

I forgave him/her …

What was left unsaid …