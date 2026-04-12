Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) commemorates the 6 million Jews who

were murdered during the Holocaust. Around the world, Jewish communities observe it

with special services, the lighting of yellow candles, and reading the names of the

victims. This year, it begins at sundown on April 13, but is generally being celebrated on

Sunday, April 12.

On Holocaust Memorial Day, my mind turns to my own experiences from that era, and

the relationships that sprang from it. My earliest memory of Rudy is from September

1949, when he came to my house in The Hague for my fourth birthday party, and

brought me a fresh orange and a chocolate bar, both very dear items in postwar

Holland.

The next time I met him was in the summer of 1968, when my girlfriend and I visited

Holland on a summer trip through Europe. He gave me a set of cufflinks made from 1¢

coins dated 1945. He referred to me as his “Oorlog Broertje” (War Brother).

My parents always referred to Rudy as the “little boy who came to live with them” during

the war. Rudy was Jewish, and needed to be hidden, and he became part of the family,

as he has been ever since those dark times so many years ago. After the war, he was

reunited with his parents, who had been hidden at a farm in the Dutch countryside.

What an extraordinary human being: a witness to the worst times of humanity who, with

his beloved wife Tillie, made a life and created a love story.

There are so many anecdotes that illustrate how exceptional Rudy was. There was

another little boy who came to live with my parents during the war. His name was Peter,

and he was 18 months old. Gerthe, my mother, was bathing Peter in the kitchen sink, as

there was no bathtub. Our next-door neighbor came into the kitchen without knocking.

She was a woman my mother did not particularly like, as she thought her husband

might be a member of the NSB (Dutch Nazis). My mother asked Rudy to take care of

Peter in the sink while she sat and listened to the neighbor. Rudy took some soap and

quickly made a lot of bubbles in the sink. Peter laughed with delight at the bubbles,

which Rudy used to hide the little boy’s circumcision from the nosy neighbor. Then he

wrapped Peter in a towel and told Gerthe he would dry him off in the other room and

play with him. This 10-year-old boy, with strategic initiative, took control of a situation

that could have been tragic.

A few years ago, when Susan and I came to Amsterdam, we met Rudy for a dinner one

evening. Before dinner, he took us to the new Holocaust memorial wall that had the

names of the Amsterdam Jews who had been murdered by the Nazis. He brought a

prayer book and proceeded to say the prayer for the dead as we stood in front of a

section of the wall that had the names of at least 20 Klijnkramers (his extended family

members) — the oldest in her 70s, the youngest 4 or 5 years old. At one point, he could

not continue the prayer as he wept. Later, at dinner, we ate and drank and made jokes.

Rudi was famous for corny jokes.

In 2016 I wrote a play called “The Babylonian Talmud.” It was based on the relationship

between Rudy and my father, Gerard Van Raan, during those war years and then

extended through my father’s lifetime.

In the play (as in real life), the Van Raans had brought with them to America in 1951 a

full volume of the books of the Talmud. These had been given to my father for

safekeeping by Sybil Haber, a compatriot in the Resistance. I believe Sybil was related

to the books’ owners, who had fled to Argentina earlier under some financial negotiation

(bribery) with a Nazi official. Fifty years later, Rudy agreed to find the family and return

the books, which he did after some extensive investigation. Rudy arranged a meeting

with the brothers, and it was an emotional rendezvous.

In his 90s, this remarkable man would visit schools and share his story, and keep the

memories of the war and the lost victims alive. He was committed that we should never

forget.

Rudy died suddenly on April 8, 2026, at the age of 92. The timing of this loss, four days

before Holocaust Remembrance Day, is a poignant reminder to honor the memories of

those who perished — and also of those who survived and went on to add light to the

world.

I will so miss Rudy. He was indeed and will always be my War Brother.

May his memory be a blessing to us all.

“The Babylonian Talmud” was performed as a reading at the Martha’s Vineyard

Playhouse in 2016. Sig Van Raan, a retired psychotherapist, has lived full-time on M.V.

since 1992.