Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) commemorates the 6 million Jews who
were murdered during the Holocaust. Around the world, Jewish communities observe it
with special services, the lighting of yellow candles, and reading the names of the
victims. This year, it begins at sundown on April 13, but is generally being celebrated on
Sunday, April 12.
On Holocaust Memorial Day, my mind turns to my own experiences from that era, and
the relationships that sprang from it. My earliest memory of Rudy is from September
1949, when he came to my house in The Hague for my fourth birthday party, and
brought me a fresh orange and a chocolate bar, both very dear items in postwar
Holland.
The next time I met him was in the summer of 1968, when my girlfriend and I visited
Holland on a summer trip through Europe. He gave me a set of cufflinks made from 1¢
coins dated 1945. He referred to me as his “Oorlog Broertje” (War Brother).
My parents always referred to Rudy as the “little boy who came to live with them” during
the war. Rudy was Jewish, and needed to be hidden, and he became part of the family,
as he has been ever since those dark times so many years ago. After the war, he was
reunited with his parents, who had been hidden at a farm in the Dutch countryside.
What an extraordinary human being: a witness to the worst times of humanity who, with
his beloved wife Tillie, made a life and created a love story.
There are so many anecdotes that illustrate how exceptional Rudy was. There was
another little boy who came to live with my parents during the war. His name was Peter,
and he was 18 months old. Gerthe, my mother, was bathing Peter in the kitchen sink, as
there was no bathtub. Our next-door neighbor came into the kitchen without knocking.
She was a woman my mother did not particularly like, as she thought her husband
might be a member of the NSB (Dutch Nazis). My mother asked Rudy to take care of
Peter in the sink while she sat and listened to the neighbor. Rudy took some soap and
quickly made a lot of bubbles in the sink. Peter laughed with delight at the bubbles,
which Rudy used to hide the little boy’s circumcision from the nosy neighbor. Then he
wrapped Peter in a towel and told Gerthe he would dry him off in the other room and
play with him. This 10-year-old boy, with strategic initiative, took control of a situation
that could have been tragic.
A few years ago, when Susan and I came to Amsterdam, we met Rudy for a dinner one
evening. Before dinner, he took us to the new Holocaust memorial wall that had the
names of the Amsterdam Jews who had been murdered by the Nazis. He brought a
prayer book and proceeded to say the prayer for the dead as we stood in front of a
section of the wall that had the names of at least 20 Klijnkramers (his extended family
members) — the oldest in her 70s, the youngest 4 or 5 years old. At one point, he could
not continue the prayer as he wept. Later, at dinner, we ate and drank and made jokes.
Rudi was famous for corny jokes.
In 2016 I wrote a play called “The Babylonian Talmud.” It was based on the relationship
between Rudy and my father, Gerard Van Raan, during those war years and then
extended through my father’s lifetime.
In the play (as in real life), the Van Raans had brought with them to America in 1951 a
full volume of the books of the Talmud. These had been given to my father for
safekeeping by Sybil Haber, a compatriot in the Resistance. I believe Sybil was related
to the books’ owners, who had fled to Argentina earlier under some financial negotiation
(bribery) with a Nazi official. Fifty years later, Rudy agreed to find the family and return
the books, which he did after some extensive investigation. Rudy arranged a meeting
with the brothers, and it was an emotional rendezvous.
In his 90s, this remarkable man would visit schools and share his story, and keep the
memories of the war and the lost victims alive. He was committed that we should never
forget.
Rudy died suddenly on April 8, 2026, at the age of 92. The timing of this loss, four days
before Holocaust Remembrance Day, is a poignant reminder to honor the memories of
those who perished — and also of those who survived and went on to add light to the
world.
I will so miss Rudy. He was indeed and will always be my War Brother.
May his memory be a blessing to us all.
“The Babylonian Talmud” was performed as a reading at the Martha’s Vineyard
Playhouse in 2016. Sig Van Raan, a retired psychotherapist, has lived full-time on M.V.
since 1992.