Over 200 meals delivered to Island seniors

In an effort to help feed Islanders, the hospital teamed up with a local organization to deliver nutritious meals to older Vineyarders.

On Saturday, April 4, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital partnered with Meals on Wheels, a local organization that delivers food to Islanders in need, to deliver 240 meals assembled by the hospital’s food and nutrition team.

Chris Porterfield, director of food and nutrition, said the meals are nutritionally balanced and delivered for free through Meals on Wheels volunteers Monday through Friday, through senior centers on Thursday, and on weekends if requested. The focus is to serve Islanders who are 60 years or older and those living with disabilities. The volunteers also coordinate their deliveries with MVCenter4Living and the towns’ local senior centers.

“There is always an entree with protein, a starch, vegetables/salad, fruit/custard or baked item, and various alternating breads,” Porterfield said in a statement. “Some meals have modified consistencies like puree to assist with swallowing or chewing challenges. Frozen meals are sent for the weekends for those requesting.”

Upon request, there are also meals that can be delivered for holidays, like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Ramadan.

“We want to make every effort to enable those in need to celebrate this special time of year and observe their respective cultural traditions,” Porterfield said in a statement.

Although there are several programs to help feed Islanders, food insecurity is a growing concern on the Vineyard. There’s been an increase in the number of Islanders who utilize the Island’s only food pantry and more people, especially those with disabilities or those without transportation, are relying on services that deliver food.

Claire Seguin, president and chief operating officer of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, said her organization sees the “real and growing challenge” of food insecurity on the Island daily: “worsening chronic conditions, delayed healing, and added stress for older adults and working families.”

“Food insecurity is a real and growing challenge on Martha’s Vineyard, and at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, we see the impact every day — worsening chronic conditions, delayed healing, and added stress for older adults and working families,” said Claire Seguin, president and chief operating officer of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. “Despite the Island’s reputation, too many residents struggle to access consistent, healthy food — an issue our Community Health Needs Assessment makes clear. We’re committed to being part of the solution and prioritizing this work by partnering with organizations like Island Grown Initiative and local food pantries, as well as integrating social needs screening into care.”