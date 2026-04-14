Girls lacrosse battles through the early season

MVRHS girls varsity lacrosse is four and four so far.

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The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity lacrosse team defeated Bourne High School on the McCarthy Stadium pitch 9-4 on Saturday.

The Vineyarders took an early lead in the first quarter after junior Lara Sedlier (No. 3) and sophomore Mackenna Metell (No. 1) scored two opening goals. Bourne responded with one of their own to bring the score to 2-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Two goals from senior Brynn Savva (No. 20) in the second quarter and a goal from sophomore Lacey Munn (No. 14) brought the Vineyarders ahead to 5-1, but Bourne mounted a comeback in the third through three straight goals on penalty opportunities to keep the game close. But the Vineyard’s Sedlier and Metell found the net again later in the third quarter to extend the lead to 7-4.

And in the fourth quarter, the girls ran away with the lead. Sedlier assisted a goal by Savva, then Metell found the net again, finishing the game with a 9-4 tally.

Head Coach Lauren Pineau said the win is the result of team contribution and buy-in. Forwards Sedlier and Savva dominated on attack, while the team’s strong midfield play was anchored by Metell’s faceoff dominance, and on defense, senior Eva Giordano (No. 13), and junior Anna Alves (No. 7) forced numerous turnovers.

This game also pushed MVRHS goalkeeper Alex Royal (No. 22) to an achievement of over 200 career saves, a significant milestone for the sophomore keeper.

“We have come a long way since preseason,” said Pineau. “They have earned every goal, every turnover, every possession.”

Pineau said the goal this season is progress over perfection.

“It’s always about possession, you know, that’s how you’re gonna win these games,” said Pineau. “Making sure that our fundamentals, such as catching, and picking up the ball off the ground, is something that as a team we’re all collectively working on.”

“We did have a few losses in a row, and that can really deteriorate the morale of a team, but it did not with this team,” said Pineau. “I could do all I can to cultivate the culture for the team, but it’s really them who hone in on it, and that’s what’s super important to me. Even if we lose, we’re walking off the field with our heads held high and with the best sportsmanship.”

The girls varsity lacrosse team lost four in a row to end March, but stayed resilient and have won the past three games consecutively. The team is scheduled to take on Sturgis Charter School East on Tuesday, April 14 at 3:00 pm at the Island’s McCarthy Stadium Field, and Sturgis Charter School West, who the Vineyarders previously beat 3-2 in March, on Tuesday April 28 at 4:00 pm at Sturgis’ McBarron Field.