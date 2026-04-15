Budget override, compost, and housing pass in West Tisbury

The town of West Tisbury held their town meeting on Tuesday night, where voters cast their ballots on warrant articles.

Over a hundred West Tisbury residents filed into their local elementary and middle school on a bright spring day to vote on a 56-article town meeting warrant that will set the tone for the next year, and the future, for residents and municipal representatives alike.

On Tuesday, April 14, the West Tisbury School was packed full of voters, many eager to vote with their mint green ballots for issues ranging from a budget override to housing initiatives. The town meeting went into the night, with passionate stances from residents on town bylaws and fiscal decisions.

The budget article, presented by West Tisbury Treasurer Chelsea Joiner, was a proposed override to a state law called Proposition 2 ½., which was adopted in 1980 and limits how much can be collected through property tax. Joiner said the override — proposed at $3.49 million — was initiated because of surging inflation since 2022 that has opened up a massive gap between necessary services and allowable tax growth. The town’s annual budget for the fiscal year 2027 is $31.6 million, but they have services that exceed that amount.

Joiner pointed out that West Tisbury, and all other Island towns, are well below the state average for property tax rates, even with the override. She said the residential tax rate across the state sits at about $12.43 per $1,000 of assessed value. West Tisbury’s, without the override, is $5.21 per $1,000 of assessed value, a rate that is $7 lower per $1,000.

“Even with an override, we would still remain on the lower end of that range,” Joiner said.

If passed, Joiner said the budget override would add an additional tax of $1,161 to seasonal taxpayers in the town, and $705 to those with a residential tax exemption, paid over four quarters.

West Tisbury residents voted “yes,” with amendments and a slightly lower total amount for the budget override.

The budget was separated into segments based on use. A staggering $475,000 was requested for PFAS remediation to comply with the state-standard acceptable levels of the “forever chemicals,” nicknamed as such because of the incredibly long time it takes for them to break down. Multiple private wells up-Island, including in West Tisbury, have tested positive for high levels of PFAS.

Larry Schubert, chair of the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals, asked to amend that amount to zero. “The state has mandated that we do this and didn’t provide us with any money,” he said. “Maybe they would lend us the money and we could pay them back on a rainy day.”

Town administrator Jennifer Rand clarified that even without funding, the town would still have to comply with the state health standards. “It is an unfunded mandate that we simply must do,” she told Shubert. “If you don’t vote [for] this money, we still must do the work.”

The other portions of the override were for public safety ($442,000), town services ($327,000), employee benefits ($283,000) to account for an 8 percent increase in health insurance costs, regional services ($131,000), and $50,000 for other costs. Skyrocketing health insurance isn’t just seen by municipal employees. Vineyarders have spoken out this year about their untenable premiums, and concerns that they may have to go without insurance as a result.

Two budgetary considerations were adjusted: one for the up-Island school district, which was decreased by about $700,000 to a total of $12 million, and another for the Tri-Town Ambulance. Ben Retmier, the Tri-Town Ambulance chief, said the ambulatory team rethought their budget and asked to reduce the asking amount by about $41,051.

The budget wasn’t the only article that requested an override. A repaired or replaced HVAC system for the West Tisbury Police Department was passed for $2 million. “The HVAC system is broken,” Rand said to residents. “I can’t do anything until I get funding.”

Meanwhile, $70,000 was approved for the installation of a rapid food-waste recycler for public use in West Tisbury, an initiative spearheaded by Island Grown Initiative (IGI) at select board meetings in various towns this year.

In a letter to The Times, Noli Taylor, the executive director of IGI, with Sophie Mazza, the IGI food waste director, highlighted the need for composting programs in the towns. IGI had previously composted for the Island, but at select board meetings, representatives from the group said it was always meant to be a town responsibility. As of Tuesday, it will be.

“Combined, the proposed municipal units will be able to process more than 450,000 pounds of food waste each year, creating a nutrient-rich soil amendment that townspeople could then bring home,” Taylor and Mazza wrote in the letter.

There was also a community uproar about pickleball courts in relation to a sports-related warrant article regarding bigger setbacks and definitions of terms. It was eventually tabled indefinitely by voters. Although pickleball was one of many sports named in the article, many residents said there’s a booming, high-pitched sound to pickleball versus other outdoor activities, like tennis.

A special town meeting preceded the main event, with just two articles on the docket. One was for the installation of a handicap ramp at a Dukes County building, which passed quickly. The other, for infrastructure upgrades to the Dukes County Courthouse, was advocated against for the opposite reason: it’s a non-ADA compliant building already and the changes didn’t address those issues.

“We should not spend another dime to do anything to it because the building is not accessible and it is not safe,” West Tisbury resident Susan Silk said to the room. The article ended up passing by majority.

The Island Council on Aging also requested more fiscal assistance from the town for 2027, citing increased nutrition offerings and counseling, including a new health insurance counselor who has been assisting older Islanders with their plans and rates.

While residents of the up-Island town skew older, with a median age of over 54 according to a U.S. Census report, resources for younger families kept emerging in discussions on Tuesday night. With a rising cost of living on the Vineyard and some of the warrant articles directly affecting those with budding home businesses, a few residents pointed to the need to affect positive change for young people to stay on the Island.

A proposed 6-or-more-month moratorium on special permits for home businesses was one of the most contested, mainly because of the many younger Islanders it could affect. It was drafted by the West Tisbury Planning Board because of their mounting concerns about destruction caused in residential neighborhoods by home businesses.

“These service businesses have been exponentially driven by LLCs,” former West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals member Jeffrey Cabe said. “It needs to be looked at, because otherwise it’s a sea of money that’s washed ashore — and people that live here will be washed away…unless we look at this topic.”

But young business owners disagreed.

“There are a lot of families and people on the Island who make money in a variety of ways,” West Tisbury poet laureate Adrianna Stimola said. Her husband runs a tattoo studio out of their home. “This is a detriment to the working community here, and especially a detriment to the younger working family community here.”

Julius Lowe, the vice chair of the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals, agreed with Stimola. “I cannot speak strongly enough against it,” he said. “This is not fair to people.”

Residents voted to table the small-business moratorium proposal until the next town meeting.

A few warrant articles were passed that were initially drafted through the Housing Production Plan, which is made up of objectives over the next five-years to introduce housing solutions for each Island town. The plans have been underway since 2025, with drafts being finalized this spring.

A proposal to expand permits for dormitory-style workplace housing to include year-rounders was passed by voters. The permit process had previously only been available to seasonal homeowners. A recent example of such a permit was submitted to the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals last week for a change in use to workplace housing for a property owned by a seasonal Christian summer camp.

Another recommendation from the Housing Production Plan in West Tisbury was a demolition delay for residential buildings, which after being passed by voters Tuesday night will conserve buildings slated for demolition for possible reuse.

“On Nantucket, this has saved numerous structures,” Laura Silber, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s housing planner, said to meeting attendees on Tuesday. She said many of those structures on the neighboring Island have been repurposed into housing for residents and workers.

And a boost for the housing stabilization fund was approved by voters, which will be used to fund town-led housing projects and programs. The boost will come from the room excise tax, an additional amount taxpayers in West Tisbury already pay with their residential tax bills. The article was for 50 percent, but 30 percent was passed by voters, who asked for more balance between housing initiatives in the future and other cost-savings for year-rounders down the road, which they said the excise tax could be used for instead.

Other housing initiatives were also approved. An amended amount of $150,000 (down from $250,000 by town representatives) will jumpstart a Lease to Locals program, which places year-round tenants into apartments or homes by providing homeowners with cash incentives for housing them. Chilmark started a Lease to Locals initiative last year, and tenants have already been placed in some up-Island homes.

The program has been “hugely successful” in converting previously vacant properties into housing units, Silber said.

“It’s a small investment for a really large return for the community,” Silber said.