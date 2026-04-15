Edgartown approves override, purchase of Boys and Girls Club building

At the Edgartown special and annual town meeting on Tuesday night, Edgartown voters approved over $1.4 million in overrides both to fund the next year’s operating budget and also purchase the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club property.

The meeting, held at the Old Whaling Church, drew a total of 245 Edgartown voters, most articles passed with little opposition, and only two articles were denied. The special and annual town meetings started at 7 and ended at 10 pm.

Both override questions now go to the ballot at Thursday’s town election from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Article 6 passed after a brief discussion. The $900,090 general override will add roughly 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, said James Hagerty at the annual.

In a standing vote of 194-7, voters approved the $3 million acquisition of the Boys and Girls Club property located at 4 M. Daniels Lane. Funding includes $2 million from the capital stabilization fund, $500,000 from free cash, and $500,000 tied to the override, adding about 3 cents per $1,000, said Hagerty.

Residents also ushered in some debates about fireworks. Resident John Merrow proposed an amendment to require Edgartown to use low-noise fireworks starting in 2027, citing impacts on pets, veterans with PTSD, people on the autism spectrum and birds. After discussion, the amendment was denied, and the $95,000 fireworks article was approved.

“All in favor of rockets’ red glare,” said town moderator Steve Ewing. A loud “aye” from the crowd followed, but a significant “nay,” followed. A standing vote confirmed the warrants approval, 119-69.

Article 68, increasing fines for repeated false fire alarms, passed unanimously despite some residents arguing the penalties should target alarm companies rather than homeowners, and article 69, which lowered the special town meeting quorum from 5% to 2.5% of registered voters (about 109 instead of 218) was also approved.. Officials noted difficulty scheduling special meetings with growing voter rolls and noted that the town had only 27 residents over quorum for this meeting. The change passed on a standing vote 117-55 after an amendment for 3.5 percent reductions instead failed.