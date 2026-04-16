MVCMA announces new permit program for visiting tour companies

Effective spring 2026, the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA) has announced a new permit program that applies to all visiting tour companies. The nonprofit MVCMA offers public and private historic walking tours, conducted by an organized group of volunteers and promoted by the organization. There are many outside tour companies who provide for-profit walking, drive-through, and bused-in tours of the private MVCMA grounds. These companies will now need a permit to access the grounds.

“Tour revenue supports the MVCMA’s efforts to preserve and protect our national historic landmark and our robust calendar of religious, cultural, and community programming,” said Kim Rielly, MVCMA general manager. “With the new permit program, for-profit outside tour companies will also contribute to those efforts, and the costs associated with welcoming their groups, such as trash, porta-potties, road maintenance, building maintenance, and the staff to do this work.”

“We’re contacting all of the outside tour companies and tour bus operators in our database to make them aware of the new program,” said Rielly. “We realize that there will be a need for continued communication and collaboration to ensure the program is fully adopted, and we look forward to engaging in a regular dialogue with all of our stakeholders to facilitate a smooth transition.”

Applications for permits for all outside walking and driving tour companies and tour bus operators are available on the MVCMA website, at the Cottage Museum (1 Trinity Park), and at the MVCMA office (80 Trinity Park) in Oak Bluffs. For more information about the MVCMA, visit mvcma.org.