Routines shift with YMCA renovation underway

At many times during a typical day, the YMCA (“the Y”) is filled with student laughter and chatter as they head to the gym or pool, spend time in the teen center, or enjoy food from Aquila, a native-owned cafe located within the building. Those pastimes came mostly to a halt at the end of March, when the YMCA closed for renovations and expansion — shifting some of their workout equipment and classes over to the adjacent ice arena.

The renovation will result in a much larger facility that will include areas for sports practices, new dance studios, a wellness floor, and more. Even as they await these exciting changes, many Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) students are adjusting to not having full access to the YMCA during their open campuses and after school.

Guidance counselor Nell Coogan, who also serves on the YMCA board, emphasized the importance of getting students involved in decisionmaking about the facility. “I do hope in the future we can find a way for more student voices. We used to have student board members, but it’s so hard for young people to make it to meetings. We are trying to figure out other ways to make sure the YMCA hears from its student community members, and can actively work with them to be sure the YMCA is making itself accessible in all the right ways for our students,” she said.

Junior Addison McDonough has been going to the Y since her freshman year. “[The YMCA] helped me start my gym journey and better myself by eating healthier, gaining more muscle in my body, and overall supporting my well-being,” she said.

Parts of the YMCA, including the pool, are slated to reopen by June 1. In the meantime, those with memberships can head across the parking lot to the ice arena in order to sweat. Although many students are grateful for this option, others choose not to go because of how it compares with the YMCA space.

Junior Madelyn Huffam appreciated the separate areas in the original gym, and looks forward to using the new spaces once the Y reopens. “The Green Room [a separate area of the gym where classes are often held] was kind of where I felt the most safe, because I don’t love working out in front of a lot of people. I liked being able to go in there and do glute workouts or ab workouts with friends,” she said.

Madelyn also enjoyed other aspects of the YMCA, including the café. “I really miss Aquila, as it was a big part of my day. I would go there probably every single afternoon to get a protein shake or something. Its closing has impacted my healthy eating,” she said.

The YMCA staff also includes many MVRHS students, who work as lifeguards, camp counselors, and more. Sophomore Nora Duncheva works as a swim instructor, teaching lessons to kids ages 6 to 12. “I really enjoy my job. I like being able to connect with the kids. Teaching kids how to swim makes me feel like a good person,” she said.

While the pool is closed due to renovations, Nora is being paid a quarter of what she made in the month prior to the closure. Still, she says she feels secure about her future at the Y. She said, “When the pool opens back up, I will be maintaining a steady position there as an employee.”