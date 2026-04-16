On Sunday, April 19, at 1 pm, the West Tisbury library will host an afternoon of “Traditional Music and Experiences from Venezuela” with musician Bianny Diaz. Enjoy traditional music from Venezuela and Colombia, and be immersed in culture as Diaz recounts memories of her youth while sharing her original artwork and fashion design. She will be joined by Island musicians Colin Newcomer, Eric Johnson, and Tauras Biskis.

Bianny Diaz is a Colombo-Venezuelan artist, musician, and designer. Her journey began with the clarinet through Venezuela’s renowned Sistema Nacional de Orquestas, later evolving into an exploration of jazz on the saxophone with Simón Bolívar Big Band Jazz.

Diaz studied fashion design at the Universidad Nacional Experimental de las Artes (UNEARTE) in Caracas. In Medellín, Colombia, she performed at the International Poetry Festival and many other cultural events. Her paintings have been exhibited at the National Palace of Art and Fashion, where she played saxophone with Colin Newcomer for several years on their special “Gallery Nights.” For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.