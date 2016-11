The Steamship Authority has canceled morning boats due to high winds, and are urging travelers to call or check the boatline’s website.

Boats after 8:15 am will be run on a trip-by-trip basis.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

SSA web site is at steamshipauthority. com

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from Sunday at 11:00AM until Monday evening at 7:00PM.