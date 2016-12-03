Photos: Pathways grand opening

1 of 9

Pathways held their grand opening party on Friday, Dec. 2 at their art-friendly space in the Chilmark Tavern. The party was a multi arts evening of music, poetry, spoken work, digital, and visual arts.

Writers and poets included Nikki Patton, Carol Vandal, Susan Pucuil, and Barbara Peckham. Digital videography and short films Danielle Mulcahy and Nikki Patton were shown, as well as visual arts presentations by Darcie Lee-Hanaway and Katrina Nevins. Neil Howl performed to celebrate the release of his new CD before he leaves on tour, and Pathways regular Andy Herr also performed.

Pathways will continue to hold arts events throughout the winter season. In addition, the space is open and available to the community with WIFI and complimentary tea and coffee. Hours are: 11 to 5pm daily, except Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org.