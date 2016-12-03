Photos: Pathways grand opening

Oceana Dias and her mother Jannette Vanderhoop enjoy hors d'oeuvres. —Mila Lowe
Susan Puciul reads her poetry. —Mila Lowe
Niki Patton reads her poetry. —Mila Lowe
The Pathways audience on Friday night. —Mila Lowe
Barbara Peckham reads her poetry. —Mila Lowe
Carole Vandal plays a type of flute. She also read poetry. —Mila Lowe
A cake helped celebrate The Grand Opening Party at Pathways. —Mila Lowe
Andy Herr performs on guitar. —Mila Lowe
DYCLOPS DIN (Greg Rubdallah, Andy Vandall, and Neil Howl) perform Friday night. —Mila Lowe

Pathways held their grand opening party on Friday, Dec. 2 at their art-friendly space in the Chilmark Tavern. The party was a multi arts evening of music, poetry, spoken work, digital, and visual arts.

Writers and poets included Nikki Patton, Carol Vandal, Susan Pucuil, and Barbara Peckham. Digital videography and short films Danielle Mulcahy and Nikki Patton were shown, as well as visual arts presentations by Darcie Lee-Hanaway and Katrina Nevins. Neil Howl performed to celebrate the release of his new CD before he leaves on tour, and Pathways regular Andy Herr also performed.

Pathways will continue to hold arts events throughout the winter season. In addition, the space is open and available to the community with WIFI and complimentary tea and coffee. Hours are: 11 to 5pm daily, except Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org.