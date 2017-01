Main Street, Vineyard Haven will be closed to traffic to assist in snow removal as of noon on Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Spring Street up to William Street and Union Street to Water Street are also closed for snow removal, according to Tisbury police, who could not say when the streets would reopen.

More information on Tisbury closings and parking bans are at: http://www.tisburyma.gov/home/urgent-alerts/parking-ban-will-go-effect-starting-1200-pm-saturday-1717-closings