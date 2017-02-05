MVRHS girls hockey skates to 4-1 win over Newton South-Brookline

By
Jack Shea
-
Megan Sonia, left, keeps the puck out of Newton South-Brookline's grasp. Julia Levesque trails behind. — Stacey Rupolo
Lacey Dinning supports goalie Julia Bettencourt in guarding the Vineyard goal. — Stacey Rupolo
Lauren Boyd chases the puck ahead of a Brookline player. Julia Levesque, left, and Veronia Wendt, right, follow behind. — Stacey Rupolo
Julia Levesque is hot on the tail of a Brookline player. — Stacey Rupolo
Sally Caron hugs Julia Bettencourt after beating Newton South-Brookline. — Stacey Rupolo
Michelle Bettencourt, right, shows her support for the MV girls hockey team. — Stacey Rupolo
Genny Kent, left, attempts to block a Newton South-Brookline shot. — Stacey Rupolo
Sally Caron duels for control of the puck with a Brookline player. — Stacey Rupolo
Genny Kent, center, makes a move for a puck that is held by a Brookline player. — Stacey Rupolo

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls hockey team erupted for four goals and Vineyarder goaltender Julia Bettencourt turned in a stellar performance to nail down a 4-1 victory over a talented Newton South-Brookline (NSB) squad on Saturday night at the MV Ice Arena.

The Vineyarders took a 1-0 first period lead, scored twice in the second and made the 3-0 lead stand up by matching NSB’s late third period goal with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Sophomores Lauren Boyd and Meghan Sonia, Junior Genny Kent, and senior Kylie Hatt scored for the Vineyarders. Ms. Boyd, Natalija Lakis and Hailey Meader had assists in a balanced team effort.

Ms. Bettencourt faced 24 NSB shots and made a handful of saves to seal the win.

The Vineyard victory avenges a 3-0 NSB win over MV in the season opener and improves the Vineyarders season record to 3-9-2. NSB fell to 3-9-4.

The rejuvenated Vineyarders hope to keep the momentum rolling when they face off next against Sandwich High School on Wednesday at 3 pm at the MV Ice Arena.