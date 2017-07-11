Choreographer Camille Brown explores black women’s identity in two performances

Camille A. Brown and Dancers are coming to the Vineyard for two performances that explore black American life.

“Ink” explores culture and history from the abolitionist movement to the civil rights era, and from black power to hip-hop. The performance will be held at the Yard in Chilmark on Friday, July 14, at 8 pm. It incorporates African Diaspora folklore, mythology, tall tales and rituals, and is the final piece in the company’s dance theater trilogy centering around culture, identity, and race.

A performance of “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” takes place on Saturday, July 22, at 7 pm at the Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs. It challenges the portrayal of black women in terms of their resilience, strength, and/or trauma, and illustrates the complexity of finding a sense of self in urban American culture. The play features original music composed by Scott Patterson and Tracy Wormworth, and African dance vernacular that explores coming of age.

More information and tickets for both shows can be obtained at dancetheyard.org.