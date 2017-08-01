Former President Obama makes Martha’s Vineyard comeback

Family can’t resist the Island, and is headed back to Chilmark for vacation.

Former President Barack Obama and his family are coming back to Martha’s Vineyard and, specifically, Chilmark, to vacation.

“They’re coming in this weekend,” Ann Crook, general manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, said. “I can’t get any more specific than that.”

Ms. Crook said it will be different from when the former First Family landed at Joint Base Cape Cod in Air Force One and then flew to the Island on Marine One.

“It’s a little more than your run-of-the-mill celebrity, but not much,” Ms. Crook said. A major difference from years past is the restrictions on airspace. Those will be nonexistent this time, she said.

There has been chatter about the former president’s family coming back to the Island for weeks, and it was more than speculation. Still, it’s been harder to confirm than in years past that President Obama, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha were coming back to the Vineyard, where they spent seven out of eight summer vacations while in the White House. The only year they missed was 2012, the year President Obama ran for re-election.

“It’s department policy not to comment on any guests,” Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren said when asked about the impending visit.

It went that way pretty much everywhere we checked since the Island’s worst-kept secret started to trickle out.

A source told The Times the Massachusetts State Police have been hired to help with security for the former president, who has a smaller Secret Service detail these days.

David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police, said he would check, but has not gotten back to The Times.

The Secret Service hasn’t yet responded to a media inquiry, although an Island source has told The Times that rooms have been booked in Oak Bluffs for weeks for the president’s Secret Service contingent.

The Times even tried President Obama’s good friend, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. A request for comment through Mr. Patrick’s current employer, Bain Capital, on whether Mr. Patrick would be coming to the Island for dinner with the Obamas was met with this response: “We totally appreciate your question but aren’t in a position to share Gov. Patrick’s travels,” a spokesman wrote.

A Farm Neck Golf Club employee, where the president has been known to enjoy a round or two or three, said he was not at liberty to discuss whether any tee times had been made for the lanky lefty.

Sources peg the arrival of the former president’s family at Aug. 6 and the family’s departure at around Aug. 27, which would coincide nicely with Malia’s move-in day at Harvard University on Aug. 22, according to the Ivy League school’s website.

If this visit is at all like former visits, it will feature the former president playing golf, and then playing more golf, interspersed with bicycling outings with his family, dining at favorite Vineyard restaurants, including Nancy’s (where first daughter Sasha has worked in the past), the Sweet Life Cafe, and others.

For a sense of how previous vacations have gone, check out these Times stories here and here.