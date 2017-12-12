Oak Bluffs selectmen vote to euthanize two dogs

In an emotional proceeding, Oak Bluffs selectmen voted unanimously, 5-0, to endorse the recommendation of Animal Control Officer Patty Grant to humanely euthanize two dogs that have been terrorizing residents on and around Worcester Avenue for a number of years.

Residents showed up in numbers to describe the fear that two pit bulls, Sasha and Rosie, owned by Hilary Seaton and daughter Kaitlyn Seaton, have instilled on their street.

The final straw was a near fatal attack on a cockapoo, Toby, owned by John Stevenson, who was walking his dog by the Seaton house on Nov. 24 when the pit bulls escaped and mauled Toby. A passerby assisted Mr. Stevenson, who also was injured in the attack. Toby had to be transported to Bourne’s Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists for extensive surgery. He is expected to survive.

Per recommendation of Ms. Grant, the dogs were ordered removed from the Seaton house immediately.