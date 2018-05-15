SSA board calls for complete management review

Dozens of people speak out calling on SSA to fix issues with ferries.

The Steamship Authority board voted unanimously at a meeting this afternoon to look at its management structure, communications and vessel maintenance, among other things.

The vote, which was to seek bids, was taken at a sometimes contentious meeting inside the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School auditorium.

The vote comes after recent problems, including 549 missed trips because of mechanical issues since the beginning of the year. Follow our live coverage via Twitter, below.

Marc Hanover, the Vineyard’s representative, called for the review and his proposal was supported by a steady-stream of speakers for nearly two hours. Hanover will play a role in writing the requests for proposals.

A subcommittee will review bids and make a recommendation at next month’s board meeting.

#MVferrysummit Tweets

