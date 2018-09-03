SSA employee allegedly tossed traffic cone at gull

An incident Monday morning involving a Steamship Authority (SSA) employee allegedly throwing a traffic cone at a seagull at the Vineyard Haven terminal is under investigation by SSA administration.

The incident was brought to public light after Island resident Marla Heath posted about it on Islanders Talk, a Facebook page that allows locals to communicate and voice their concerns.

“I just saw a seasoned Steamship guy at the Vineyard Haven dock throw a traffic cone at a seagull and three of them sat there laughing and watching as the bird screamed out. Now the thing cannot fly away and is stuck in the parking lot trying to get air,” she wrote.

Many people commented on the post suggesting that Marla report the incident to either police, the animal control officer, or SSA officials.

Heath responded to commenters saying she tried to make calls to different resources, but because it is Labor Day, she assumed most people would be out of the office.

Heath was eventually able to reach the SSA communications department, and said, “I got the treatment and answers I was expecting.”

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll commented on the post attempting to ease the frustration. “Everyone, we are aware of the incident and are looking into it. We’ve addressed the situation with the employee in question. Thanks for bringing it to our attention,” Driscoll said.

In an email to The Times, Driscoll wrote: “The Steamship Authority is aware of the report this morning concerning one of our employees throwing an item at a seagull. We are taking the matter very seriously, have already addressed the matter with the employee and will continue to investigate the incident. To the best of our knowledge, the bird was able to fly away following the incident.”

According to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, it is unlawful to to pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill, or sell migratory avian species without a waiver or permit. The Department of Conservation and Recreation suggests leaving gulls alone altogether.