Children and parents doing art together

On Sunday, March 3, at 2 pm, Peggy Isham will lead an illustration workshop for children and their parents at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, you can learn how to create an Eric Carle–style collage in honor of the 50th anniversary of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” This one-hour workshop is all about fun, starting with a reading of the book and then taking a close look at the illustrations before working on your own. This workshop is for kids ages 8-plus with a parent. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Please contact the library to sign up: 508-693-3366. This event is free and open to the public.

Peggy Isham was an art education major at Skidmore College, and has taught art and many other topics at New Canaan Country School, Mystic Seaport, the Newport Art Museum, the Redwood Library, the Preservation Society of Newport County, MVPCS, and MVRHS.