The Yard brings Victor Quijada’s RUBBERBAND to the PAC

The Yard continues its research into the extraordinary dance culture of Quebec, especially the potent creative laboratory of Montreal. According to a press release, for decades the Quebec dance community has incubated some of the most important artists in international dance (and theater), pioneering what has become an innovative experimental dialogue between aesthetic forms, from ballet through jazz dance and modern, and ultimately into the international street and indigenous communities.

The release says that what makes Quebec — and Canada — so distinctive is their full-on embrace of immigrant populations and the cultural identities and signature creative pathways they bring to dance-making. Victor Quijada, born of Mexican parents in the United States, and then moving permanently to Canada/Quebec as a professional dancer, exemplifies this complexity in the works of RUBBERBAND, the release states.

With both humorous and serious moments, Vic’s Mix is a kind of “best of” spanning the creative territory explored by Quijada, extracting jewels from the choreographer’s repertoire. In a remix of his own work, orchestrating the clash between urban pop and classical composition, Quijada goes further in his experiments defying notions of theatricality and audience expectations, while making sure that each body gravitating onstage in the highly athletic segments exemplifies the RUBBERBAND Method.

A RUBBERBAND performance, Vic’s Mix, will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and military, $5 for children under 12. Member and Behind the Counter discounts will be applied. For more information, visit dancetheyard.org.