Join The Yard and the Urban Bush Women at the Tabernacle for a special event recognizing and celebrating the racial history of the Island. Organized by the Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition, the event is led by artistic director Chanon Judson who will offer a short performance of a classic Bush Women’s repertory work that pays tribute to civil rights leaders. Friday, June 24, at 5:30 pm. Call 508-645-9662 or email info@dancetheyard.org for more information.